‘American Idol’ Returns on ABC March 11

ABC’s version of American Idol will debut Sunday, Mar. 11. Ryan Seacrest, the show’s host, shared the news on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday.

The show is rebooting on ABC after 15 seasons on Fox, ending in 2016.

The talent search kicked off in August, as the Idol Bus traveled from Portland, Oregon, to Orlando, Florida, covering 23 cities hosting auditions. Hopefuls also had the opportunity to submit audition videos online.

The judges for the new American Idol are Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

American Idol is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America’s Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin, along with co-executive producer, Megan Wolflick. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide.