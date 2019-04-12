‘American Idol’ Offers ‘Meet Your Finalists’ April 22

ABC will air American Idol: Meet Your Finalists Monday, April 22. The special episode will go for two hours and will offer “a deep dive into each finalist’s journey” on the show, according to ABC. The dive will include new, never-before-seen songs, stories, performances and footage.

Eight finalists will remain at that point.

The season concludes May 19 with a three-hour finale, live coast-to-coast.

Live performance shows and voting will resume on Sunday, April 28.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are judges, Ryan Seacrest is host and Bobby Bones is in-house mentor on American Idol.

The show is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive

producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, who is also showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media’s Chris Anokute.