‘American Idol' To Offer Online Voting

For the first time, fans of American Idol will be able to vote for their favorite contestants

online, provided they have a Facebook account.

Online voting at americanidol.com will begin immediately

following the first performance show on Mar. 1. Viewers with a Facebook account

in the U.S., Puerto Rico or U.S. Virgin Islands can cast up to 50 online votes

per evening.

"We have been wanting to do online voting for several years,

and now Facebook has offered us a secure solution and we are ready to go," said

Simon Fuller, creator and executive producer of American Idol. "The show has always involved a high level of

engagement with its viewers through texting and phone voting, and it's great to

expand on this tradition."

Fans will still be able to vote via toll-free phone lines,

and by text message for AT&T wireless customers.