'American Idol' Judges To Be Announced Sept. 22

The judges for the upcoming tenth season of American Idol have been finalized, but Fox won't reveal who they are until next Wednesday (Sept. 22). The announcement will come in a choreographed media event hosted by Idol's Ryan Seacrest at The Forum in Los Angeles, Fox announced Thursday.

The announcement will cap months of speculation that has had everyone from Elton John to Shania Twain in the running to join television's top-rated show.

Randy Jackson will remain on the panel and is expected to be joined by Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez. According to sources, Tyler's deal was finalized last month and band members have openly talked about Tyler's role on the show. Lopez's negotiations have been more protracted. But she is reported to have also finalized a deal that will pay her $12 million per year.

The announcement coincides with Los Angeles auditions for the show, which are always held at The Forum. The new judges are expected to join the auditions in the coming weeks although it has yet to be determined if they will be on hand for next week's announcement.