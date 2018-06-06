‘American Idol’ Audition Buses Hit the Road Aug. 25

The American Idol search for the next superstar starts up Saturday, Aug. 25, as the Idol Buses venture to Orlando and San Diego.

After those cities, Idol Buses hit Chattanooga and Scottsdale Aug. 28, Charlotte, Seattle and Albuquerque Aug. 31, Boise Sept. 2, Richmond and Plano, Texas Sept. 3, Houston Sept. 4, Austin, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City Sept. 6, Buffalo, Kansas City and Shreveport Sept. 9, Columbus and Little Rock Sept. 12 and Charleston, WV Sept. 15.

Besides auditioning in person, singers can also submit audition videos at www.americanidol/auditions or by showing off their talent on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol. One must be 15 to audition.

Related: Twain, Owen to Headline USA Country Music Show

Maddie Poppe won the competition in American Idol’s first season on ABC. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be back for season two as judges, and Ryan Seacrest will once again host.

American Idol is produced by FremantleMedia North America and CORE Media Group’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America’s Trish Kinane, who is showrunner, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Wolflick, along with executive producer Phil McIntyre representing CORE Media.