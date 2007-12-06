American Idol Alumni Snare Grammy Awards Nominations

American Idol continues to make its presence known around Grammy Awards time.

Veterans Chris Daughtry and Fantasia both made the list with multiple nominations, announced Thursday.

Daughtry, who came in fourth in season five, was nominated for four awards: best pop vocal ("Home"), best rock vocal ("It's Not Over"), best rock song ("It's Not Over") and best rock album (Daughtry).

Fifth-season winner Taylor Hicks was not in the running.

Former Idol winner Fantasia got a nod for best R&B performance (“When I See You”) and best R&B album (Fantasia). "When I See You" was also nominated for best song -- that award goes to the songwriters -- as was former Idol winner Carrie Underwood's “Before He Cheats.”

The list of Idol alumni who have turned their music into gold continues to grow, and it includes multiple Grammy winners Kelly Clarkson and Underwood, Oscar and Golden Globes winner Jennifer Hudson and Clay Aiken.

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 10 on CBS.