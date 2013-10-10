'American Horror Story' Returns to Record 5.54M Viewers With 'Coven'

The premiere of FX's American Horror Story: Coven got off to a strong start on Wednesday, drawing a series-best 5.54 million total viewers, according to Nielsen fast nationals.

That was a gain of 44% over Asylum's premiere last year. Coven also improved in key demos, up 39% in adults 18-49 to 3.87 million viewers and up 31% in adults 18-34 to 2.34 million. The first-run episode also rated a 3.0 among adults 18-49, putting it at the top of all cable for the night in the demo and second overall to ABC's Modern Family.

Coven's 3.5 rating in adults 18-34 topped all the broadcast networks in primetime.

Combining its replays at 11:12 p.m. and 1:25 a.m., viewership rose to 7.78 million total viewers, and 5.36 million adults 18-49, up 34% and 29% in each demo over last year.