‘American Horror Story’ Returns With 6.13M Viewers for ‘Freak Show’

The premiere of FX's American Horror Story: Freak Show got off to a strong start on Wednesday, drawing a series-best 6.13 million total viewers, according to Nielsen.

That was a gain of 11% over Coven’s premiere last year, which was the previous series high. Freak Show also notched a 3.1 rating with adults 18-49, which was a tenth higher than Coven’s premiere.

The 3.1 rating was also higher than anything on broadcast television Wednesday night except for Modern Family, which drew a 3.4 rating.