'American Horror Story' Premiere Draws 3.2 Million Viewers

The premiere episode of FX's American Horror Story delivered 3.2 million total viewers and 2 million adults 18-49 at 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The demo ratings were on par with the debut of Nip/Tuck, the other FX series from creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

With its two encore telecasts factored in, AHS' 70-minute premiere reached a total 5 million viewers and 3.2 million in the 18-49 demo.