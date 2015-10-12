‘American Horror Story: Hotel’ Premiere Down Slightly From 'Freak Show'

FX’s American Horror Story: Hotel had fewer check-ins than previous franchise installmentAHS: Freak Show, according to preliminary numbers from the network.

AHS: Hotel drew 12.2 million viewers for its premiere over linear, encores and streaming, making the premiere the second most-watched telecast on the network behind Freak Show. Though, final numbers could bump Hotel up.

The fifth AHS installment also garnered a 6.1 among adults 18-49 and a 3.7 among adults 18-34, according the Live+3 figures.

Hotel took first in its Wednesday 10 p.m. timeslot and second on the night behind Fox's Empire.