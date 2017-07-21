‘American Horror Story’ Back on FX Sept. 5

The next edition of American Horror Story, the horror anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, debuts Tuesday, Sept. 5, on FX. The seventh season is titled Cult.

FX shared the news at Comic-Con. The network said “future reveals” about the series will be shared at www.AHS7.com.

The sixth installment of American Horror Story, called Roanoke, received four Emmy nominations.

The American Horror Story franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.

Lena Dunham will have a role in the new season. On Wednesday, Murphy tweeted:

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!

— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017