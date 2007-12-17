American Film Institute Names 2007’s Top 10 TV Shows

The American Film Institute named the top 10 TV shows of last year, with HBO topping the list at three awards.

The awards were evenly divided between broadcast and cable, with five apiece. And the winners were: Dexter (Showtime), Everybody Hates Chris (The CW), Friday Night Lights (NBC), Longford (HBO), Mad Men (AMC), Pushing Daisies (ABC), The Sopranos (HBO), Tell Me You Love Me (HBO), 30 Rock (NBC) and Ugly Betty (ABC).

Each year, the institute honors TV shows and movies that its panel of judges -- primarily academics and critics -- concludes "best advanced the art of the moving image; enhanced the rich cultural heritage of America's art form; inspired audiences and artists alike; and/or made a mark on American society."