American Express Gets 'Glee'-ful

American Express has jumped

on the Glee bandwagon, making a deal

with Fox to use original content created by the show's producers and featuring

characters to support the credit card company's Members Project social action

initiative.

Starting Wednesday (Sept. 1), content

will appear on television, online and in movie theaters urging consumers to

volunteer or make contributions to charities.

"We collaborated with

American Express to develop an initiative with Glee to inspire people to take action and to make a difference,"

said Jean Rossi, president of Fox One and executive vice president, sales at

Fox. "The partnership is built on the spirit of Glee's unique brand of fun to encourage people to get involved in

anything from arts education to the environment."

"We are

very excited to be able to engage with the incredibly passionate fan base of Glee, and we hope to inspire even more

people to do something good for their community through this partnership," said

Nancy Smith, vice president, global media, content and community, American

Express. "We expect the Glee spirit

to mobilize even more people to contribute to their communities and create

change."

The on-air part

of the program features a series of vignettes, each featuring one of Glee's key characters. The actors

participating include Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith,

Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Mark Salling, Heather

Morris and Naya Rivera. In addition to appearing on Fox, the vignettes will

appear on American Express' online promotional channels.

The on-air content directs

people to log on to membersproject.com/glee

and participate in an interactive quiz to find out if they are more like "Shue"

(good-guy glee club leader Will Schuester) or "Sue" (scheming cheerleading

coach Sue Sylvester). Participants can follow the conversation between Shue and

Sue on Facebook through the Members Project community page and Glee pages, and learn about ways to take

action by volunteering, voting or donating through Members Project.

Beginning Friday (Sept. 3),

a video promoting Glee and the Members

Project starring Sue Sylvester and created by the show's writers and producers,

including creator Ryan Murphy, will appear in select movie theaters across the

country. Moviegoers will be able to interact with additional content via their

mobile devices.