'American Dad!' Draws 2.5M Viewers To TBS, Adult Swim
By Kent Gibbons
The American Dad! season premiere Monday night drew 2.5 million viewers (live plus same day) across two airings on TBS and Adult Swim, Turner Broadcasting said. The Time Warner-owned programmers last year ordered a new 15-episode season of the Seth MacFarlane-created animated comedy after it ran 10 seasons on Fox.
TBS' 9 p.m. premiere telecast drew 1.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day, with 851,000 adults 18-49 and 630,000 adults 18-34, Turner said in a release. The Adult Swim encore at 10 p.m. delivered 1.4 million viewers (L+SD), including 798,000 adults 18-49 and 530,000 adults 18-34. After this, American Dad! episodes will premiere on TBS each Monday night at 9 p.m. (ET/PT), with encores on Adult Swim the following Monday night at 10 p.m. (ET/PT).
Turner said the cumulative audience made the show basic cable's most-watched entertainment program for the night, and said the show's 1.6 million adults 18-49 and 1.2 million adults 18-34 gave it the best performance among basic-cable entertainment shows in those demos.
