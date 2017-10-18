‘American Chopper’ Returns to Discovery in Winter 2018

The motorcycle building series American Chopper, starring father and son duo Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr., returns to Discovery in winter 2018. The series, showcasing the battling Teutuls and the bikes they build, aired on Discovery and TLC from 2002 to 2012.

“American Chopper was one of Discovery’s most popular series ever,” said Rich Ross, group president of Discovery, Animal Planet and Science. “Everyone is eager to see what the Teutul family has been up to. This winter, you’ll find out.”

The Teutuls boast A-list celebrities as clients. Paul Sr. has revamped Orange County Choppers in Newburgh, N.Y., turning it into a complex with a shop, café, bowling alley, restaurant and showroom. Paul Jr. has a son of his own. According to Discovery, “The two estranged builders also hope to reconcile their infamously fractured relationship.”

American Chopper is produced for Discovery Channel by Original Productions in association with executive producer Craig Piligian. For Original Productions, executive producers are Jeff Bumgarner, Sarah Whalen, Ernie Avila and Matt Braley. For Discovery, executive producers are Craig Coffman and Todd Lefkowitz.