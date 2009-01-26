American Airlines In-Flight Entertainment Now From NBCU

American Airlines' in-flight entertainment has flown from CBS to NBCU.

According to NBCU, it will start providing content to the airline starting March 1. The deal includes four exclusive 90-minute shows per month and replaces the CBS Eye on American lineup.

Shows will be drawn from NBC, USA, Sci FI, Oxygen, CNBC, MSNBC, Universal Pictures, and NBC News and Sports.

The programming will be on overheads, seat-backs and, where possible, portable entertainment devices.