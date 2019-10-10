‘America Says’ Tops in Ad Viewability: TVision

The Game Show Network’s America Says was the top show in ad viewability during September, according to a new report from TVision.

CBS’s new series Bob♡Abishola was among the highest scoring shows during the month, as was HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation.

Ad viewability means that someone was in the room with the opportunity to see the commercials during the program.

The top cable shows were America Says, followed by Million Dollar Listing New York on Bravo, BattleBots on Discovery Channel, Ink Master on Paramount Network and A Very Brady Renovation on HGTV.

The top broadcast shows were American Housewife on ABC, Bob♡Abishola, God Friended Me and Young Sheldon, all on CBS, and ABC’s The Conners.

The top brands for ad viewability across all dayparts and both broadcast and cable were: DampRid, Garden of Life, Cosentyx, Tide and Ragu.