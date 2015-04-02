‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Mat Franco to Return to NBC in Primetime Specials

Pasadena, Calif. — America’s Got Talent winner Mat Franco will return to NBC in two primetime specials titled Mat Franco’s Got Magic, the network announced Thursday as part of their Summer press day.

The specials will follow Franco, who was the first magician to win AGT, as he gets ready for his headlining Las Vegas show at the LINQ Hotel & Casino.

“I grew up watching magic specials on NBC, so this opportunity is just so exciting and beyond my craziest dreams,” said the season 9 AGT winner. “I’m thrilled and honored to have the chance to bring magic back to primetime major network television.”

Thom Beers, Toby Gorman and Sean Hancock will executive produce the specials with FremantleMedia North America and Syco Entertainment producing and FremantleMedia International distributing internationally.

“Mat is an incredibly dynamic and talented magician and he fascinated us all as he rose to the top on AGT,” said Gorman, who is also executive VP of alternative programming for FremantleMedia North America.