‘America’s Got Talent’ Back on NBC May 29

America’s Got Talent returns to NBC Tuesday, May 29 at 8 p.m., representing season 13 of the competition series. Judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel will be back, as will host Tyra Banks.

Last summer, America’s Got Talent averaged a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 16 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” averages for original Tuesday telecasts, according to Nielsen Media Research. That made it its most-watched season ever.

World of Dance has its season premiere Tuesday, May 29 at 10 p.m. The show gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents and compete for $1 million. The judges are Jennifer Lopez (also an executive producer), Derek Hough, NE-YO and host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum.

In its first season, World of Dance averaged a 2.6 rating in 18-49 and 10.1 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens.

American Ninja Warrior returns for its seventh season on NBC Wednesday, May 30, at 8 p.m., and later moves to Monday, June 18. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are back, along with co-host Kristine Leahy.

The show will make stops in Dallas, Miami, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Minneapolis before heading to Las Vegas.

Last summer, Ninja Warrior averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens.

Season four of Running Wild With Bear Grylls premieres Wednesday, May 30, at 10 p.m. Celebrities set to appear in the eight episodes are tennis ace Roger Federer, Golden Globe Award nominee Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba and The Americans star Keri Russell.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls delivered a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.1 million viewers overall during its last full season over the summer of 2016.