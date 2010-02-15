America Braces for DeGeneres Versus Vonn

Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment for Fox, is certain

that when American Idol goes head-to-head with the Olympics this week

in primetime, ratings for both juggernaut properties will feel the impact. But

he's predictably bullish on recent addition Ellen DeGeneres, and wouldn't mind

seeing his network add a certain red-haired late-night host elsewhere on the

schedule. And speaking of new talent, he's staying out of the silly Howard

Stern-to-Idol hype.

Darnell spoke with B&C Executive Editor Melissa Grego about Idol-Olympics

competition, what he thinks of Conan, and the Fox reality programming combo

that could make the network "untouchable." An edited transcript of the

interview follows.

How is Ellen DeGeneres jelling with the rest of the cast?

You know, I have never been worried about this, but it's terrific. It's

actually over our expectations. People were surprised-we weren't-but the

audience and critics were, I think, surprised by how well she fit in and jelled

with the cast. There was some skepticism about what will she say, how will she

judge people, will she just be making jokes. Yes, she brings humor, but her

judging, she has been terrific at it.

I understand there was some internal concern with Idol ratings

during the audition phase. How relieved were you to see the strongHollywood

Week numbers once Ellen showed up?

I'm going to have to say there's been absolutely no worries about audition

phase ratings. Zero. I don't know where that's coming from. Live-plus-seven

ratings will come in, and we'll maybe be 2% off. We're thrilled. That they're

barely eroding at all this year is fantastic. The Ellen boost for Hollywood

Week is fantastic. Because of all the talk about Ellen, Simon leaving, we have

a lot of buzz this year that we didn't have last year.

How do you expect the Olympics to impact Idol?

I suspect that there will be some impact. I don't know how widely viewed the

Olympics will be this time around. But it is in North America,

so it will be live in some places. It would be silly not to expect some impact

in some way. Some will depend on what event is on. Obviously, things like

women's figure skating are very popular. If they ever put curling against us,

maybe we'll do OK.

So, now you are looking for a new judge for next season, since Simon is

moving on to X Factor. When do you expect to have someone in place?

I have no idea what the timing is, and who and what is going to be

determined by finding the right person. We're not going to replace Simon;

that's impossible.

We have to ask: Are you in talks with Howard Stern to join American

Idol?

No comment at all.

What do you think of Conan O'Brien-not as an Idol judge, as a

talent?

I think you should talk to the late-night people about Conan or about Conan

coming to Fox. But I think he's terrific. I have nothing but positive things to

say about Conan. He's funny, he's unique.

If your network snagged him, would you want to use him at all in your

world, specials and such?

I have not thought about that, to be frank. Let's see what happens. I think

we need to see what happens with his future plans and then maybe I can think

about it. But he's terrific.

I know it's a ways out, debuting in fall 2011, but how is development of

X Factor coming along? How close are you to signing up judges forthat, and

when is the actual competition slated to begin?

We're really early on. So, other than announcing and knowing when it's going

to come on, we haven't done much else. It's still more than a year and a half

away. I don't have any timing on that yet.

Is it still the plan to be in originals with talent competitions

year-round, with So You Think You Can Dance? in summer, X Factor in

fall and Idol in January?

Yes, Dance will be on this summer. Obviously, this year we won't

have X Factor yet. But if everything works out, with Dance in

summer, X Factor in fall and Idol in January-if all those

shows were operating-we would be untouchable as a network.

You had high hopes for Our Little Genius, which was going to

get a post-American Idol time slot. But then executive producer Mark

Burnett asked that it not be aired after he discovered a problem with the way

the information in the contest was handled. Is that going to wind up on the

air?

We're working on it. That's the plan and hope; I know Mark wants to do it.

This is a re-shoot. I hope it can come back. It is still in discussions. It's a

great show, very adorable. It's everything you think it is.