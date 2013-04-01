AMC's 'Walking Dead' Ends Third Season With Record 12.4M Viewers
The third season finale of AMC's The Walking Dead
drew a series-best 12.4 million viewers Sunday at 9 p.m., just ahead of this
year's midseason premiere in February (12.3 million).
That was also 38% higher than last year's finale (nine
million). The third-season ender also drew a series-high with 8.1 adults 18-49,
up 5% over the midseason premiere and up 35% over last year in that demo. The
series' season average of 7.03 million adults 18-49 is also No. 1 for the
broadcast season among all networks, season-to-date.
After the 9 p.m. finale, Talking Dead drew a record
5.2 million viewers and 3.3 million adults 18-49, up 27% and 22%, respectively,
over the midseason premiere.
Walking Dead will return for its fourth season this fall
with new showrunner Scott Gimple.
