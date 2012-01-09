AMC's 'Mad Men' to Return March 25
The AMC period drama Mad
Men will return with new episodes on March 25 after more than a year off
the air, series star Jon Hamm said during an appearance on comedian Doug
Benson's podcast on Friday.
Season four of Mad Men
wrapped in October 2010, and the fifth season's return was delayed due to
prolonged negotiations with series creator Matthew Weiner last spring.
An AMC spokesperson said the network has not yet announced the season premiere date.
