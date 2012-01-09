AMC's 'Mad Men' to Return March 25

The AMC period drama Mad

Men will return with new episodes on March 25 after more than a year off

the air, series star Jon Hamm said during an appearance on comedian Doug

Benson's podcast on Friday.

Season four of Mad Men

wrapped in October 2010, and the fifth season's return was delayed due to

prolonged negotiations with series creator Matthew Weiner last spring.

An AMC spokesperson said the network has not yet announced the season premiere date.