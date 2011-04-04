AMC's 'The Killing' Slays Audiences

AMC's new murder/mystery series The Killing drew 2.7 million viewers in its Sunday debut, the second best series premiere ever for the basic cable channel.

The debut audience for the series, which tells the story of the murder of a teenage girl in Seattle and the subsequent police investigation, is second only to premiere of The Walking Dead, which drew 5.3 million watchers for the network during its Oct. 31 debut.

The Killing, based on the successful Danish television series Forbrydelsen, averaged 4.7 million viewers over three Sunday night airings, including 1.9 million adults 25-54, said network officials.