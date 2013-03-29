AMC's 'The Killing', BBCA's 'Copper' to Return in June

A trio of cable premiere dates was announced on Friday.





AMC will give the revived The Killing a two-hour

premiere on June 2 at 8 p.m. As has been previously reported, the third season

will focus on an entirely new story line and will be resolved by the season's

two-hour finale. "We learned so much from the first two seasons of The

Killing and are thrilled to be bringing it back with the elements that the

fans loved," said Charlie Collier, president and GM, AMC.





BBC America's Copper will return for its sophomore

season on June 23 at 10 p.m. The second season will feature an increased order

of 13 episodes. Copper premiered in August 2012 as BBC America's

highest-rated drama to 1.8 million total viewers, and averaged one million

viewers each week.





HBO also set the premiere for the condensed

10-episode sixth season of True Blood for June 16 at 9 p.m.