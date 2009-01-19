AMC's Collier 'Mad' About Weiner Deal

Matthew Weiner is back in the fold and won't waste any time assembling the troops for the third season of Mad Men.

"Matt's gathering the writers this week," said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, which airs the retro advertising series and worked closely with producer Lionsgate TV to bring Weiner back for a two-year deal that was finalized Jan. 16. "They're going to jump right in."

Collier said 13 new Mad Men installments will return to AMC's air sometime this summer, although a third-season start date has not been finalized.

AMC and Collier are "very happy" that Weiner, whose two-year pact with Lionsgate expired with the conclusion of the second season, signed a new two-year deal to continue as executive producer and showrunner. "It's been something we've been focusing on. Matt's created a world in which he knows every detail. We look forward to seeing more."

That, however, doesn't mean that Mad Men officially has a fourth season ahead of it -- just yet.

"We're glad to have Matt back in the family," said Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate's president of television of programming and production. "We look forward to next season and many more to come."

Click here for the full article from www.multichannel.com.