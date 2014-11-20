AMC's ‘Better Call Saul’ to Launch Third Night of Originals

AMC has set a premiere date for its Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul.

The series, which will focus on Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman character, will debut out of The Walking Dead's midseason premiere Sunday, Feb. 8 at 10 p.m., before moving to its regular night the next day on Monday, Feb. 9. The move to Monday will open up a third night of original programming for the cabler, something AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan said was a priority.

Better Call Saul is set six years before the events of Breaking Bad, following Goodman when he was known as Jimmy McGill. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan will executive produce along with Peter Gould, Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein.

A second season has already been ordered.