AMC Ups Halleen to SVP

On the heels of its highest-rated July ever, AMC promoted Tom Halleen from VP of Programming and Scheduling to senior VP of the same department. Halleen, who has been with the network for three years, will continue overseeing AMC's program acquisitions, scheduling, media-planning and operations teams.

The network, which averaged 1.34 million total viewers in prime during July, has announced plans for several original and acquired series over the past six months. They include AMC's first original drama pilot Mad Men and the acquired BBC drama Hustle.