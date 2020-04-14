AMC to Air Shudder Horror Series ‘Creepshow’

AMC will air the first season of horror anthology series Creepshow, which appears on the AMC Networks streaming service Shudder. Two episodes will air back to back Mondays from May 4 to May 18. Greg Nicotero executive produces and is the showrunner.

Creepshow is based on the 1982 movie that was written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero. The series premiered in the fall.

“Creepshow was a phenomenal success in its first season on Shudder,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “As we continue to experiment with show sharing across our portfolio of defining brands at AMC Networks, it felt like a no brainer to give fans of Greg Nicotero’s masterful zombie work on The Walking DeadUniverse a chance to see this, his passion project. Greg’s Creepshow is a brilliant homage to the original classic horror film and we couldn’t be happier to air it on AMC, or more grateful to our colleagues at Shudder.”

The cast features David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison and Giancarlo Esposito.

“Nothing could make me happier than to continue my creative relationship with AMC by having Creepshow play on AMC Networks,” said Nicotero. “This project truly is a labor of love for me and an opportunity for me to continue the legacy of George Romero by continuing the tradition of Creepshow with scary, thrilling and fun takes of suspense and terror.”

Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment and Striker Entertainment. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani exec produce for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc

Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.