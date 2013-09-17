AMC Splits Final 'Mad Men' Season; Drama to Conclude in 2015

AMC will split the seventh and final season of Mad Men into two parts to air in 2014

and 2015, in the same way it did for Breaking

Bad.

The network has ordered an extra episode of the Lionsgate

drama, bringing the order to 14 episodes, to air in batches of seven episodes in

the spring of each year.

"This approach has worked well for many programs across

multiple networks, and, most recently for us with Breaking Bad which

attracted nearly double the number of viewers to its second half premiere than

had watched any previous episode," said Charlie Collier, AMC president. "We are

determined to bring Mad Men a similar showcase. In an era where

high-end content is savored and analyzed, and catch-up time is used well to

drive back to live events, we believe this is the best way to release the now

14 episodes than remain of this iconic series."

The move will keep the critically-acclaimed show on the air for another

year as AMC is restocking its drama bench. With Breaking Bad ending and The

Killing recently re-cancelled, the network has ordered two new dramas -- Turn and Halt & Catch Fire -- and a Breaking

Bad spinoff Better Call Saul. AMCalso announced on Monday it is developing a companion series to its monster hit

The Walking Dead.