AMC Sets ‘The Walking Dead’ Premiere for Oct. 12

AMC announced Friday from Comic-Con the season five premiere of The Walking Dead for Sunday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

As with past seasons, the fifth season will premiere the first eight episodes of the 16-episode season beginning Oct. 12 and the final eight episodes in February, 2015.

The premiere will be followed by after-show Talking Dead at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Comic Book Men at midnight — coinciding with AMC’s Zombie Apocalypse Week Oct. 6 through Oct. 12.

“From the opening tease in the premiere onward, season 5 is without question the most ambitious and satisfying season this amazing team has ever crafted,” said Charlie Collier, AMC president. “In the zombie apocalypse, event television is alive and well, and I am proud to acknowledge that this uniquely talented writing staff, production team and cast have once again raised the bar (and the crossbow).”

The series will air within 24 hours of the U.S. broadcast in Fox International Channels.