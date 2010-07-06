AMC Sets New Western-Themed Pilot

AMC will tap the western genre for its next original scripted pilot.

The network Tuesday announced it has teamed with E1 Entertainment (E1) and

Endemol USA to executive produce its next pilot, Hell On Wheels, a western that centers on the building of the

Transcontinental Railroad, said network officials.

Created and written by Joe and Tony Gayton (Faster/Uncommon

Valor/Salton Sea/Bulletproof), Hell

on Wheels is scheduled to begin shooting in Alberta, Canada this August.

David Von Ancken (Seraphim

Falls/Californication) has signed on to direct the pilot, said the network.

