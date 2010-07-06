AMC Sets New Western-Themed Pilot
AMC will tap the western genre for its next original scripted pilot.
The network Tuesday announced it has teamed with E1 Entertainment (E1) and
Endemol USA to executive produce its next pilot, Hell On Wheels, a western that centers on the building of the
Transcontinental Railroad, said network officials.
Created and written by Joe and Tony Gayton (Faster/Uncommon
Valor/Salton Sea/Bulletproof), Hell
on Wheels is scheduled to begin shooting in Alberta, Canada this August.
David Von Ancken (Seraphim
Falls/Californication) has signed on to direct the pilot, said the network.
