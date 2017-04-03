AMC Sets June Return Date for ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

AMC will bring back its zombie-themed series Fear The Walking Dead for its third season on June 4, network officials said.

The series, a prequel to the network’s The Walking Dead—which ended its seventh season April 2—will return with back-to-back episodes, said AMC. Overall, Fear The Walking Dead will run eight episodes during the first half of its third season.

The series returns as the second most-watched drama in ad-supported cable among adults 25-54. Fear The Walking Dead is executive produced by showrunner Dave Erickson, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, and Greg Nicotero.



