AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Return Slays Social Media

AMC’s The Walking Dead drew big social media numbers for its season eight premiere episode Sunday night (Oct. 22).



The episode garnered 2.53 million Twitter and Facebook interactions from 1.5 million unique users, besting all entertainment TV shows for the day, according to Nielsen’s Social Content Ratings Top Five report.



The WWE’s TLC: Table Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event was the second most social event of the day, with 781,000 interactions, according to Nielsen. Starz’s Outlander, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians rounded out the top five.



Fox’s coverage of the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers National Football League telecast was the most talked about live sports event on social media Sunday, averaging 3 million Twitter and Facebook interactions, according to Nielsen.