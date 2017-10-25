AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 22).

The Walking Dead stomps to the top of our chart. Promos for the eighth season of AMC’s zombie drama racked up 294.7 million TV ad impressions, outpacing our second-place finisher, The Long Road Home, National Geographic’s “global miniseries event” based on the Martha Raddatz best-seller about the war in Iraq.

TBS’ The Joker’s Wild, a new game show hosted by rapper Snoop Dogg, debuts in our top five at third place. And speaking of rap, TBS also takes fourth place with Drop the Mic, the new comedic rap-battle show hosted by James Corden (and based on a segment from his Late Late Show).

Last week’s No. 1, Discovery’s Gold Rush, shifts to fifth place. Notably, its promos have the highest iSpot Attention Index (135) in our ranking, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).'



Who's Spending What Where: Oct. 23, 2017





1) The Walking Dead, AMC

Impressions: 294,675,901

Attention Score: 90.20

Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,406,356

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,660,797

2) The Long Road Home, National Geographic

Impressions: 208,901,509

Attention Score: 90.24

Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,277,777

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $724,610

3) The Joker's Wild, TBS

Impressions: 172,486,745

Attention Score: 86.78

Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,533,227

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $64,639

4) Drop the Mic, TBS

Impressions: 154,075,138

Attention Score: 89.05

Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,416,937

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $24,844

5) Gold Rush, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 148,556,233

Attention Score: 94.30

Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,311,986

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $124,789

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).