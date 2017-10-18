Discovery’s ‘Gold Rush’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 15).

Discovery’s Gold Rush tops our chart, displacing our previous No. 1, Fox’s The Gifted, which shifts to fifth place. Promos for the eighth season of the reality show about gold miners racked up 221.9 million TV ad impressions, outpacing our No. 2 show, the TNT drama Good Behavior, which kicked off its second season on Sunday. Notably, Good Behavior promos have the highest iSpot Attention Index (116) in our ranking, getting 16% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, ABC’s fantasy comedy-drama starring Jason Ritter, holds steady at No. 3, while National Geographic’s The Long Road Home, based on the Martha Raddatz best-seller about the war in Iraq, debuts on our chart at No. 4. Nat Geo’s “global miniseries event” kicks off on Nov. 7 and helps tilt our top 5 toward cable shows after several weeks in which fall premieres from broadcast networks dominated.

1) Gold Rush, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 221,889,166

Attention Score: 89.04

Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,631,586

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $481,556

2) Good Behavior, TNT

Impressions: 154,916,027

Attention Score: 92.51

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,630,571

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $64,496

3) Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, ABC

Impressions: 153,211,110

Attention Score: 90.58

Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $1,654,311

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $483,391

4) The Long Road Home, National Geographic

Impressions: 143,519,080

Attention Score: 91.90

Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,055,067

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $74,745

5) The Gifted, Fox

Impressions: 140,054,769

Attention Score: 89.06

Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 72%, Local 25%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,886,095

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $242,672

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).