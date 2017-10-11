Fox’s ‘The Gifted’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push for a Second Week in a Row

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 8).

Fox’s The Gifted takes our No. 1 spot for the second week in a row, even though its TV ad impression count dropped rather dramatically—to 254 million from 395 million (in, granted, the week leading up to its Oct. 2 series premiere). The Marvel sci-fi drama about kids with mutant powers edges out The Mayor, a new sitcom about a rapper-turned-politician at No. 2, and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, a fantasy comedy-drama starring Jason Ritter at No. 3. Both are from ABC.

Meanwhile, The CW makes an appearance at No. 5 with its new military-themed drama Valor. And after getting shut out by traditional broadcast shows last time, cable programming returns to our top 5 thanks to Fox Sports 1 with its promos for the American League Division Series at No. 4.



1) The Gifted, FOX

Impressions: 253,996,279

Attention Score: 88.62

Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,774,621

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $463,177

2) The Mayor, ABC

Impressions: 225,610,645

Attention Score: 85.55

Attention Index: 63 (37% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 83%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,138,316

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $582,437

3) Kevin Probably Saves the World, ABC

Impressions: 218,269,055

Attention Score: 90.80

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,955,744

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $989,732

4) 2017 ALDS, FOX Sports 1

Impressions: 217,161,979

Attention Score: 88.23

Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 75%, Local 24%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,585,832

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $415,427

5) Valor, The CW

Impressions: 184,330,613

Attention Score: 87.95

Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,187,621

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,684,816

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).