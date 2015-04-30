AMC’s Sapan’s Pay Jumps to $40.3M

AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan’s total compensation jumped into the big leagues in 2014.

Sapan received $40.3 million in 2014, more than double the $9.5 million in his pay envelope in 2014.

Under a new contract signed last April, Sapan’s base salary increased to $2 million from $1.3, but the big gain came from a $29.8 million one-time special stock grant. He received $2.2 million in stock for 2013.

AMC paid executive chairman Charles Dolan $2.3 million, up from $1.7 million and chief operating officer Ed Carroll $5.6 million, up from $4.9 million.