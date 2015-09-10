AMC’s ‘Preacher’ Series Eyes Mid-’16 Debut

Preacher, the AMC series based on the comic book franchise of the same name, is expected to premiere in mid-2016. The project comes with some proven names attached; the screenwriters/directors/producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will develop the series, and the showrunner is Sam Catlin, who wrote and produced on Breaking Bad. Rogen and Goldberg, who have partnered on This Is the End and Superbad, among other hit films, will produce the series under their Point Grey banner, along with Neal Moritz’s Original Film.

AMC has ordered 10 one-hour episodes.

Created by Garth Ennis, Preacher is the story of a conflicted preacher in a small Texas town who is inhabited by a mysterious entity.

“Garth Ennis’ Preacher is, above all, about great characters–something we look for in all of our series,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV. “The fact that it is also darkly funny, has some great supernatural elements, and takes us on an incredible adventure is just the icing on the cake.”

Rogen and Golberg said they’ve been fans of the comic franchise since it came out in the ‘90s. “In many ways Garth’s sense of drama and comedy and Steve Dillon’s visual aesthetic helped form our style, and the idea that we are actually bringing Preacher to life is a dream come true,” the duo said. “This is the craziest thing ever and we can’t wait to move forward and work our asses off to make it the best it can be."

Catlin added, “Can’t wait to spend some quality time with vampires, psychopaths, rednecks and God.”