AMC Renews 'Walking Dead' for Second Season

After only two episodes, AMC has green lit a second 13-episode season

of new drama The Walking Dead, the

network announced Monday.

Walking Dead, which premiered on Oct. 31, has reached more adults 18-49 than any

other show in cable history, according to AMC. The debut episode drew 3.6

million viewers in the key demo, and 3.3 million for last night's episode.

Fox International Channels,

which simultaneously premiered Walking

Dead in 120 countries around the globe, has also renewed for a second

season.

"I wish all programming

decisions were no brainers like this one," said Sharon Tal Yguado, SVP of

scripted programming, in a statement. "The

Walking Dead is a TV masterpiece on so many levels. We want at least 10 seasons,

if not more. Kudos to AMC!"

Walking Dead is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman about the years

after a zombie apocalypse. Kirkman also serves as an executive producer on the show.