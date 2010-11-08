AMC Renews 'Walking Dead' for Second Season
After only two episodes, AMC has green lit a second 13-episode season
of new drama The Walking Dead, the
network announced Monday.
Walking Dead, which premiered on Oct. 31, has reached more adults 18-49 than any
other show in cable history, according to AMC. The debut episode drew 3.6
million viewers in the key demo, and 3.3 million for last night's episode.
Fox International Channels,
which simultaneously premiered Walking
Dead in 120 countries around the globe, has also renewed for a second
season.
"I wish all programming
decisions were no brainers like this one," said Sharon Tal Yguado, SVP of
scripted programming, in a statement. "The
Walking Dead is a TV masterpiece on so many levels. We want at least 10 seasons,
if not more. Kudos to AMC!"
Walking Dead is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman about the years
after a zombie apocalypse. Kirkman also serves as an executive producer on the show.
