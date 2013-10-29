AMC Renews 'Walking Dead' for Fifth Season

AMC has renewed The Walking Dead for a fifth season, the network announced Tuesday.

Scott Gimple will return as showrunner for the fifth season, along with executive producers Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero and Tom Luse. The fourth season, which premiered Oct. 13, was the first to be helmed by Gimple, who replaced Glenn Mazzara.

Walking Dead's fourth season premiere drew 20.2 million viewers, live+3, and 13.2 million adults 18-49, a new record for any non-sports cable telecast.

"This is a show that has erased traditional distinctions between cable and broadcast. Its expanding base of passionate fans has grown every season, most recently - and most notably - with the season four premiere earlier this month, which broke viewership records for the series and became the biggest non-sports telecast in cable history," said Charlie Collier, AMC president.

"On behalf of the incredible team on both sides of the camera, thank you to the fans and here's to more Dead."