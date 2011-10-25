AMC Renews 'The Walking Dead'

AMC has renewed hit drama The Walking Dead for a third season after its season two premiere broke basic cable records for delivery of adults 18-49.



The zombie drama's return drew 7.3 million total viewers on Oct. 16, including 4.8 million in the key 18-49 demo, the best for a single drama telecast on basic cable. Its second episode on Sunday declined 8% in total viewers, to a still-strong 6.7 million.



The season two premiere also improved 36% in the demo and 38% in total viewership over the series' first season average.