AMC Renews ‘The Walking Dead’

AMC will bring back its highly rated, zombie-themed seriesThe Walking Deadfor a ninth season with a new showrunner and executive producer, the network said Saturday.



Angela Kang will serve as the executive producer of the show’s ninth season, replacing Scott Gimple, who was elevated to chief content officer, overseeingThe Walking Dead,Fear the Walking Deadand all potential brand extensions, said the network. Kang had served as a writer on the show since 2011 and co-executive producer since 2013, according to AMC.



“We are proud to acknowledge Angela’s significant contribution to the series and to set a clear path forward for a ninth season under her direction,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC in a statement. “Further, with gratitude and admiration, we also recognize Scott’s broad impact on, and leadership of, the content that fuels our TWD universe. Together, we will dream bigger and more broadly than ever before.”



The Walking Dead'sseason eight, mid-season finale drew nearly 8 million viewers in live plus same day ratings. The show will resume on AMC on Feb. 25.