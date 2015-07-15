AMC Renews ‘Turn: Washington’s Spies’ for Third Season

The revolution will continue to be televised, as AMC has ordered a third season of Turn: Washington’s Spies, with a new 10-episode season of the Revolutionary War period drama set to air in 2016.

During its second season, which concluded June 8, the series averaged 1.6 million viewers (Live+7), including 643,000 in the adults 18-49 demo, both increases of more than 100% from Live+Same Day. Turn’s TV Everywhere views more than doubled from the first season to 1.2 million.

Airing on Mondays, the series helped AMC carve out a new night of original programming, along with fellow weekday series Better Call Saul and The Making of The Mob: New York. Turn, based on the book Washington’s Spies by Alexander Rose, stars Jamie Bell and is executive produced by Barry Josephson and Craig Silverstein, who also serves as showrunner.

“We loved what we saw creatively from the Turn: Washington’s Spies team in season two, and the show achieved something that is increasingly rare in television today – a growing audience during the season,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC and SundanceTV. “Turn continues to attract a dedicated and distinctively upscale audience across multiple platforms, and it has carved out a meaningful space in AMC’s ‘eclectic by design’ programming palette. We look forward to working with Craig Silverstein, Barry Josephson, the expanded cast and entire ‘Turn’ team on season three.”