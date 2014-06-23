AMC Renews ‘Turn’ for Second Season

AMC has renewed its freshman drama Turn for a second season.

The Revolutionary War drama will return next spring with 10 new episodes, likely again paired with the final episodes of Mad Men. For its 10-episode first season, the series averaged 2 million viewers after three days of DVR and on demand playback.

The season finale averaged 2.2 million total viewers including 792,000 adults 25-54 and 706,000 adults 18-49 (all Live+3 delivery).

AMC said it will re-air the first season on Saturday nights with Hell on Wheels, which returns for its fourth season on Aug. 2.