AMC Renews ‘Preacher’ for Second Season

AMC will bring back its supernatural/horror-themed series Preacher for a second season, the network said Wednesday.

The series, based on a comic book series that follows the exploits of small town preacher whose body is taken over by an alien entity, will receive a 13-episode order for its second season, set to debut in 2017, according to AMC.

The first season of the Sony Pictures/AMC Studios-produced series is currently averaging 3.3 million viewers (Nielsen live+3 ratings.)

“Preacher is a special television program and we’re eager to share with fans the rest of this wild first season and, now, an expanded second season,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios in a statement. “What Sam, Seth, Evan and the entire creative team have achieved in bringing Garth Ennis’ graphic novel to the screen is extraordinary. We look forward to more time with these unforgettable characters be it in Heaven, Hell, Texas or beyond.”

