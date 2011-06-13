AMC Renews 'The Killing' for Season Two
AMC has renewed The Killing
for a 13-episode second season, the network said Monday in advance of the
show's season finale on June 19.
The Killing premiered on April 3 to 2.7 million total viewers, and is
currently having the second-highest rated first season of any AMC original
drama (the first being The Walking Dead).
It was not stated when the second
season would premiere.
"The suspense of the investigation
in each episode, and the emotional intensity of the characters over the season
give this show a visceral quality that makes for incredibly powerful
television," said Joel Stillerman, AMC's SVP of original programming,
production and digital content. "A lot of loyal fans made a huge investment in
this show this season, and we are thrilled to be able to bring it back next
season for all involved."
