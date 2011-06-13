AMC Renews 'The Killing' for Season Two

AMC has renewed The Killing

for a 13-episode second season, the network said Monday in advance of the

show's season finale on June 19.

The Killing premiered on April 3 to 2.7 million total viewers, and is

currently having the second-highest rated first season of any AMC original

drama (the first being The Walking Dead).

It was not stated when the second

season would premiere.

"The suspense of the investigation

in each episode, and the emotional intensity of the characters over the season

give this show a visceral quality that makes for incredibly powerful

television," said Joel Stillerman, AMC's SVP of original programming,

production and digital content. "A lot of loyal fans made a huge investment in

this show this season, and we are thrilled to be able to bring it back next

season for all involved."