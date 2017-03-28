AMC Renews ‘Humans’ for Third Season

AMC Networks said it has picked up a third season of its series Humans.

The series was also renewed by Channel 4, which airs the show in England.

Season 3 will feature eight new episodes in 2018. Production is slated to begin in fall 2017, with key cast members set to return.

Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger.

“Humans provides a thrilling look at the evolution of technology and its effect on society,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV. “The critical response to season two celebrates the creative vision, dynamic story-telling and compelling portrayals shared by the writers, producers and actors. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Channel 4 and Kudos and look forward to season three.”

Based on an award-winning Swedish sci-fi drama Real Humans, the series is produced by Kudos, part of the Endemol Shine Group, in association with Wild Mercury Productions and Matador Films.

The series is written by Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley, who executive produce along with Derek Wax and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd.

Humans is distributed internationally by Endemol Shine International.

“I can't wait to see what the extraordinarily talented Sam and Jon do next with this show - no doubt it will be as insightful, surprising and addictive as ever,” said Beth Willis, head of drama at Channel 4. “It's a privilege to work with them, Kudos, AMC and our superb cast once again.”