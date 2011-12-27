AMC Renews 'Hell on Wheels' for Second Season

AMC has renewed its Reconstruction-era drama Hell on Wheels for a second season, the

network announced Tuesday.

The series ranks as AMC's second highest rated, behind

zombie hit The Walking Dead,

averaging 3.2 million viewers and 1.5 million adults 25-54 in its first season,

according to Nielsen.

Its series premiere on Nov. 7 drew 4.4 million viewers and

2.3 million in the 25-54 demo.

Hell on Wheels'

first season finale airs on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Hell on Wheels is executive produced by Endemol USA with Entertainment One as the studio. Creators/writers Joe and Tony Gayton serve as executive producers along with John Shiban, Jeremy Gold and David Von Ancken.