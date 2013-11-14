AMC Renews 'Hell on Wheels' for Expanded Fourth Season

AMC has renewed Hell on Wheels for an expanded fourth season of 13 episodes, the network announced Thursday.

The western drama was moved to Saturdays for its third season, the first under showrunner John Wirth, improved on its new night, as it likely played better with the network's lineup of Western features and shows. Hell on Wheels averaged 3.3 million viewers in live-plus-three delivery.

Hell on Wheels' first three seasons consisted of 10 episodes. The show is slated to return next summer.

"John Wirth and his team on both sides of the camera delivered a remarkable third season and Hell on Wheels fans responded. We are so proud of this show and congratulate everyone who has contributed to its success," said Charlie Collier, AMC president.