AMC Renews ‘Hell On Wheels’

AMC has renewed Hell on Wheels for a fifth and final season, the network announced Friday. The first seven episodes of the fifth season will air in summer, 2015, with the last seven scheduled for summer, 2016.

Through the first 10 episodes of its fourth season, Hell on Wheels has averaged 3.4 million total viewers in live viewing plus three days of playback, according to Nielsen. It has averaged 1.3 million adults 25-54 and 965,000 adults 18-49.

“With season five of Hell on Wheels, we are proud to bring our trans-continental journey to conclusion for the large, loyal audience that has traveled with Cullen Bohannon and his crew for so many years,” said AMC president Charlie Collier. “We look forward to appropriately honoring Hell on Wheels in this final season. Enormous thanks to the terrific writers, cast and crew for all they have achieved and for all that lies ahead in the Wild West.”

Hell on Wheels was developed by Endemol USA. It is produced by Entertainment One and Nomadic Pictures.